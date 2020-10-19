UrduPoint.com
DC Inspects Essential Commodities In Sakhakot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:22 PM

Deputy Commissioner, Rehan Gul Khattak here on Monday visited Sakhakot bazaar where he inspected quality and prices of essential edible commodities and its market supply

DARGAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Rehan Gul Khattak here on Monday visited Sakhakot bazaar where he inspected quality and prices of essential edible commodities and its market supply.

Talking to traders he said that provincial government has tasked to control prices of edible items for providing maximum relief to general public.

He directed shopkeepers to strictly abide by the government's approved price list for milk, meat, pulses, vegetables, fruits, rice, chicken, bread and other food items to people. He warned of taking strict action against shopkeepers and traders involved in hoarders and unlawful profiteering.

Later, he met with a delegation of Mutahida Trade Union Sakhakot led by its President Hameed Khan Lala. DC also assured resolution of the problems confronted by traders.

