DC Inspects Exam Center
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the examination center established at Government High School Noorpur Noranga for the matriculation annual examination.
The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements for the fair and transparent conduct of the examination. He met with the examination staff and inspected the seating arrangements for students and the security arrangements at the examination center. The CEO education also accompanied him.
He instructed the examination staff to perform their duties diligently.
Later, following the directives of the government of Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq enrolled children in Government High School Noorpur Noranga as part of the Enrollment Campaign 2025 in Bahawalpur district, under the administration of the District Education Authority, and also provided the children with school bags, books, and uniforms. The CEO Education and parents of the children were present on this occasion.
