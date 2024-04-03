DC Inspects Exam Centers, Ensures Smooth Conduct
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon on Wednesday has taken a proactive approach to safeguarding the integrity of examinations, conducting surprise inspections of key examination centers in Bahwalnagar.
According to DC Office, During his visit, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon meticulously assessed the facilities and paper distribution process. He engaged with students, inquiring about their experience and the conduct of staff, receiving positive feedback.
"We have implemented strict measures to maintain a peaceful and secure atmosphere within the examination centers," Bhoon said adding, "Unauthorized individuals are prohibited from entering, and the delivery and distribution of papers have been made transparent."
CEO education Shahida Hafeez accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the inspection.
In a separate development, Bhoon inspected the wildlife park ensuring its upkeep and proper management.
APP/adg/378
