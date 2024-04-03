Open Menu

DC Inspects Exam Centers, Ensures Smooth Conduct

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DC inspects exam centers, ensures smooth conduct

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon on Wednesday has taken a proactive approach to safeguarding the integrity of examinations, conducting surprise inspections of key examination centers in Bahwalnagar.

According to DC Office, During his visit, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon meticulously assessed the facilities and paper distribution process. He engaged with students, inquiring about their experience and the conduct of staff, receiving positive feedback.

"We have implemented strict measures to maintain a peaceful and secure atmosphere within the examination centers," Bhoon said adding, "Unauthorized individuals are prohibited from entering, and the delivery and distribution of papers have been made transparent."

CEO education Shahida Hafeez accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the inspection.

In a separate development, Bhoon inspected the wildlife park ensuring its upkeep and proper management.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Education Visit From

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

3 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

3 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

3 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

8 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

17 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

17 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

17 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

17 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

17 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan