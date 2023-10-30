DC inspects exam centre, campuses

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Narowal Commissioner Syed Hasan Raza paid a surprise visit to the examination center for Intermediate Supplementary Exams at Elementary College.

He checked the cleanliness and administrative matters. He also visited Model School. Expressing his dissatisfaction over the poor cleanliness, he ordered withholding the salary of class IV employees till the proper cleaning of the institution.

He also visited Narowal sports City along with Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Narowal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younis.

He reviewed cleaning of the roads, cricket ground and building including the entrance and exit of the stadium.

He ordered the contractors to complete works as soon as possible. He visited Aaman Girls High School on his return. He reviewed the cleanliness of the building and the quality of education along with the attendance of the staff. He appreciated the school management for better arrangements.