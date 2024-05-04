DC inspects examination centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur Raja MB Dharejo on Saturday paid a surprise visit to examination centres.

During a visit to the Class 10th centre of board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sukkur, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the discipline and expressed satisfaction over the overall situation.

He went to Govt Municipal Girls school and reviewed arrangements made for the candidates and extend all possible facilities to the aspirants.