Open Menu

DC Inspects Examination Centers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

DC inspects examination centers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur Raja MB Dharejo on Saturday paid a surprise visit to examination centres.

During a visit to the Class 10th centre of board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sukkur, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the discipline and expressed satisfaction over the overall situation.

He went to Govt Municipal Girls school and reviewed arrangements made for the candidates and extend all possible facilities to the aspirants.

Related Topics

Visit Sukkur BISE All Government

Recent Stories

European companies show interest in investing in P ..

European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector

22 minutes ago
 Nominations for three governors'posts; check detai ..

Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here

33 minutes ago
 PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

17 hours ago
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

17 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

17 hours ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

17 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

17 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

17 hours ago
 Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan