DC Inspects Examination Centre

Published April 30, 2025

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited an examination centre at Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school for the Intermediate Annual Examination conducted by the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

He checked the students' roll number slips, attendance sheets, and examination papers, and reviewed the arrangements for the fair and transparent conduct of the examination. The Deputy Commissioner inspected the seating arrangements for the students at the examination center. He instructed the examination staff to perform their duties efficiently.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District education Authority Bahawalpur also accompanied him on this occasion.

