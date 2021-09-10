DC inspects facilities at DHQ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Okara,here on Friday and inquired about the medical facilities being provided to patients and their attendants there.

He inspected the cardiology ward, general ward, gynecology ward, kitchen and reviewed the facilities being provided by the hospital.

He instructed the hospital staff to maintain cleanliness in hospital on daily basis, and said that in view of delta variant of coronavirus, people should strictly follow anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).