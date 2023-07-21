DC inspects facilities at DHQ hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmad Khan visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Friday and inspected facilities being provided to patients.

The DC checked the trauma centre, dressing room, cardiac care unit (CCU) rooms, emergency wards, CT scan room, laboratory and medicine stores.

He said that providing basic health facilities to every citizen was top priority of the government, adding that no compromise would be made on healthcare facilities.

The DC directed the hospital administration to ensure that ample stock of medicines was available in the hospital all the time.

Later, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr Ameer Ahmad Khan briefed him about various matters of the hospital.