Open Menu

DC Inspects Facilities At DHQ Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DC inspects facilities at DHQ hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmad Khan visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Friday and inspected facilities being provided to patients.

The DC checked the trauma centre, dressing room, cardiac care unit (CCU) rooms, emergency wards, CT scan room, laboratory and medicine stores.

He said that providing basic health facilities to every citizen was top priority of the government, adding that no compromise would be made on healthcare facilities.

The DC directed the hospital administration to ensure that ample stock of medicines was available in the hospital all the time.

Later, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr Ameer Ahmad Khan briefed him about various matters of the hospital.

Related Topics

Mianwali All Government Top

Recent Stories

Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

35 seconds ago
 AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

5 minutes ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

2 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

2 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

3 hours ago
President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecrat ..

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

4 hours ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan