DC Inspects Facilities At Govt Hospitals:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

DC inspects facilities at govt hospitals:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited DHQ Teaching Hospital and inspected various wards including Emergency.

He inquired about patients' health and wished them a happy Eid-ul-Azha. He also distributed sweets among patients.

The deputy commissioner, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Meesam Raza and Assistant Commissioner Omar Draz Gondal visited various union councils of metropolitan corporation and inspected the cleaning operation.

The DC also visited THQ Hospital Shahpur and took a detailed look at the facilities being provided to patients. He also checked the availability of medicines in the hospital and the attendance of the staff including doctors and distributed sweets among the patients.

He also inspected the ongoing development work in the hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

