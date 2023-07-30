DC inspects facilities at hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan visited Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) late at Saturday night and inspected the facilities being provided to patients in different wards.

He inquired about the health of patients and listened to their complaints. The DC reviewed cleanliness situation in hospital and also got information about available medicines and medical equipment. He said that providing the best healthcare facilities to citizens was top priority of the Punjab government.

He directed the doctors and medical staff to perform their duties in an active manner.