Open Menu

DC Inspects Facilities At Hospital

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DC inspects facilities at hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan visited Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) late at Saturday night and inspected the facilities being provided to patients in different wards.

He inquired about the health of patients and listened to their complaints. The DC reviewed cleanliness situation in hospital and also got information about available medicines and medical equipment. He said that providing the best healthcare facilities to citizens was top priority of the Punjab government.

He directed the doctors and medical staff to perform their duties in an active manner.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Best Top

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

52 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

3 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan