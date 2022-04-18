DC inspects facilities at THQ hospital Shahpur

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Ameer Hassan Monday visited THQ Hospital Shahpur and checked wards, OPD and Emergency Services

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Ameer Hassan Monday visited THQ Hospital Shahpur and checked wards, OPD and Emergency Services.

He expressed his displeasure over the poor sanitation arrangements in the hospital and directed the Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Farrukh Tufail to improve the condition of the hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited wheat procurement center Shahpur where Assistant Food Controller Mahr Afzal said that bardana was being distributed among growers while 10,000 sacks of wheat had so far been procured.

Later, Muhammad Asghar Joyia visited Ramzan Bazaar Shahpur and reviewed the quality,prices and availability of food items.