DC inspects facilities in Central Jail Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Aun Haider Gondal Tuesday visited Central Jail Bannu and inspected its various sections.

He also met with prisoners and inquired about their problems. He also visited medical and surgical wards of jail and checked record.

Deputy Commissioner directed administration to start computer classes in jail and focus education of children enabling them to become useful part of society after release.