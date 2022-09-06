UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Facilities In Central Jail Bannu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

DC inspects facilities in Central Jail Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Aun Haider Gondal Tuesday visited Central Jail Bannu and inspected its various sections.

He also met with prisoners and inquired about their problems. He also visited medical and surgical wards of jail and checked record.

Deputy Commissioner directed administration to start computer classes in jail and focus education of children enabling them to become useful part of society after release.

Related Topics

Bannu Education Jail

Recent Stories

Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume of ..

Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume office of British PM today

7 minutes ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia Cup 2022 today

46 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

1 hour ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

2 hours ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.