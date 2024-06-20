Open Menu

DC Inspects Fare Charged From Passenger At GBS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 08:39 PM

Deputy Commissioner Adullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the general bus stand (GBS) and inquired from the passengers about the fare charged from them by the transporters, here on Thursday

The move was to ensure charging fixed fare from passengers returning to the city after celebrating Eid-ul-Azha.

Meanwhile, RTA Secretary Tariq Mahmood Gill told the DC that overall 81 vehicles have been checked during the last 12 hours of which 34 vehicles were challaned while one vehicle was impounded at police station on overcharging from passengers.

The transporters and drivers were also imposed a Rs 172,000 fine for overcharging and lack of route permits.

The DC directed for displaying fare lists outside the bus stands and warned that strict legal action would be taken against transporters violating the government fixed fare.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Noman Afzal Awan took action against a private bus stand over lack of facilities including clean drinking water and overcharging.

The Assistant Commissioners also inspected transport stands in their respective tehsils.

