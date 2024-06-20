DC Inspects Fare Charged From Passenger At GBS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 08:39 PM
Deputy Commissioner Adullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the general bus stand (GBS) and inquired from the passengers about the fare charged from them by the transporters, here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Adullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the general bus stand (GBS) and inquired from the passengers about the fare charged from them by the transporters, here on Thursday.
The move was to ensure charging fixed fare from passengers returning to the city after celebrating Eid-ul-Azha.
Meanwhile, RTA Secretary Tariq Mahmood Gill told the DC that overall 81 vehicles have been checked during the last 12 hours of which 34 vehicles were challaned while one vehicle was impounded at police station on overcharging from passengers.
The transporters and drivers were also imposed a Rs 172,000 fine for overcharging and lack of route permits.
The DC directed for displaying fare lists outside the bus stands and warned that strict legal action would be taken against transporters violating the government fixed fare.
Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Noman Afzal Awan took action against a private bus stand over lack of facilities including clean drinking water and overcharging.
The Assistant Commissioners also inspected transport stands in their respective tehsils.
Recent Stories
2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision
Govt aims to transform entire education system of Pakistan: Dr. Khalid Maqbool S ..
RPO for controlling crime rate in region
Romania to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine
Winds, thunderstorm cause tripping at several feeders: IESCO Spokesperson
KP Governor pays surprise visit to DIKhan Hospital
Govt bringing reforms in energy sector to reduce electricity tariff: PM
SAU announces to establish new campus in Malir and seed farm in Setharja
High-level delegation led by Industries Minister to visit Turkmenistan from June ..
Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets in KP to mobilize green financ ..
Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 children of police employees
415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision30 seconds ago
-
Govt aims to transform entire education system of Pakistan: Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui32 seconds ago
-
RPO for controlling crime rate in region34 seconds ago
-
Winds, thunderstorm cause tripping at several feeders: IESCO Spokesperson24 seconds ago
-
KP Governor pays surprise visit to DIKhan Hospital25 seconds ago
-
Govt bringing reforms in energy sector to reduce electricity tariff: PM27 seconds ago
-
SAU announces to establish new campus in Malir and seed farm in Setharja28 seconds ago
-
Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets in KP to mobilize green financing in Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 children of police employees32 minutes ago
-
415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP during Eid-ul-Azha holidays32 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah32 minutes ago
-
Senators call for revising taxes on salaried class, medicines, property business, cement industry6 minutes ago