DC inspects fertilizer, flour sale points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi inspected various fertilizer sale points in the city on Thursday to review availability of the commodity and their supply at the government rates.

He asked growers about the official rates of fertilizers.

The DC checked the cash memo, stock register and other matters at the fertilizer sales point and issued instructions to sell fertilizer at the official rate.

He said that action would be taken against creators of artificial fertilizer crisis and dealers involved in profiteering.

Later, DC Imran Qureshi also inspected the sale point of sasta atta (cheap flour) in the city.

He was informed that there was no shortage of flour in the district, and quality and weight of flour bags was being specially monitored on daily basis.

Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shaukat Awan was also present.