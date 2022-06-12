UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Fertilizers, Flour Sale Points

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2022 | 04:00 PM

DC inspects fertilizers, flour sale points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Sunday inspected the clusters established in various union councils of the city to ascertain the availability of fertilizers at government rates and inquired farmers about the official rates of fertilizers.

The Deputy Commissioner checked cash memo, stock register and other matters at the fertilizer sales points and issued instructions to sell fertilizer at official rate.

He said that action should be taken against the dealers who were creating artificial crisis of fertilizer and making illegal profits.

Talking to the media, the DC said that in any case, the supply of fertilizer to farmers at government rate was being ensured.

In view of convenience for farmers, he said the office hours of Land Record Centers had been extended by the government for early acquisition of land records and required documents for distribution of fertilizers.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi inspected the sale points of cheap flour in the city.

He was informed that there was no shortage of flour in the district and flour was available in abundance at the flour points in all tehsils, while the process of checking the flour millswas also being carried out on daily basis.

Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shaukat Awan also accompanied the DC.

Related Topics

Shortage Sale Sunday Media All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

7 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

16 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

16 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

16 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.