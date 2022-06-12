DC inspects fertilizers, flour sale points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on Sunday inspected the clusters established in various union councils of the city to ascertain the availability of fertilizers at government rates and inquired farmers about the official rates of fertilizers.

The Deputy Commissioner checked cash memo, stock register and other matters at the fertilizer sales points and issued instructions to sell fertilizer at official rate.

He said that action should be taken against the dealers who were creating artificial crisis of fertilizer and making illegal profits.

Talking to the media, the DC said that in any case, the supply of fertilizer to farmers at government rate was being ensured.

In view of convenience for farmers, he said the office hours of Land Record Centers had been extended by the government for early acquisition of land records and required documents for distribution of fertilizers.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi inspected the sale points of cheap flour in the city.

He was informed that there was no shortage of flour in the district and flour was available in abundance at the flour points in all tehsils, while the process of checking the flour millswas also being carried out on daily basis.

Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shaukat Awan also accompanied the DC.