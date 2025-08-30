DC Inspects Flood Embankments, Relief Camps
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, along with Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways MNA Mian Muhammad Usman Najib Owaisi, visited the flood protection embankments at Abbasnagar, Basti Tara Garh, Basti Bonga Ramazan, in Khairpur Tamewali tehsil and Basti Lala Dera, Dera Bkha.
They also inspected the flood relief camp along the Sutlej River. During the visit, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Captain (retd) Tayyib Sami Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Qurat-ul-Ain, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Shahid Iqbal, District Emergency Officer Baqar Hussain, and officers from relevant departments accompanied them.
Dr. Farhan Farooq briefed the media on the establishment of flood relief camps and the safety measures in place. He stated that a total of 27 flood relief camps have been set up across Bahawalpur district, all located in safe areas outside the flood-prone zones.
These camps are equipped with food, medical facilities, fodder for livestock, and other essential services for the affected populations. He emphasized that all government departments are working tirelessly around the clock to manage the flood situation. He reminded the public that protecting lives and property is the state's Primary responsibility, and residents of vulnerable areas have been advised to move to safer locations or government-established relief camps.
He appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration and evacuate to safe places or flood relief camps without delay. He further stressed that the next three to four days are critical in terms of the flood situation, and the district administration is on high alert to handle any emergency efficiently.
