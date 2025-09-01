Open Menu

DC Inspects Flood Relief Camps

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza visited various flood relief camps to review ongoing arrangements for affected families on Monday.

During the visit, DC Raza inspected relief centres at Marakah school, Chung Centre, and Raiwind, where he personally reviewed food distribution, shelter arrangements, and medical facilities.

He also interacted with affected residents, who expressed satisfaction over the timely support provided by the district administration.

The DC issued strict instructions to maintain high standards of cleanliness, ensure availability of nutritious meals, and provide milk for children at all camps. He emphasised that there should be no shortcomings in food distribution or medical assistance.

