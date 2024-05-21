DC Inspects Flyover
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh Tuesday visited the under-construction Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover and directed for early completion of the project.
Deputy Director Development Naveed IQbal and other officers accompanied him.
FDA Chief Engineer Mehr Ayyub Gujjar briefed him about the project. He said that the part of the project on the railway track is being completed on a priority basis and it would be completed next week.
The DC inspected various parts of the project and issued directions. He said that completion of the public welfare project was the priority of the Punjab government.
