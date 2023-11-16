DC inspects fruit, vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh visited Ghulam Muhammad Abad fruit and vegetable market on Thursday morning to inspect the auction process

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh visited Ghulam Muhammad Abad fruit and vegetable market on Thursday morning to inspect the auction process.

He went to different sheds and stalls and checked the quality and stock of fruits and vegetables.

He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of the auction process to discourage unfair increase of wholesale prices of fruits and vegetables. He also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auction and warned the middlemen that unfair increase of prices of wholesale would not be allowed.

The DC also visited Kisan platform and viewed the price lists and other facilities in the market.

He also directed for strict security measures at the market.