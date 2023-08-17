DC inspects fruit, vegetables market

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr Noor Muhammad Awan visited fruit and vegetables market in city on Thursday.

He inspected the auction process of vegetables. He went to different sheds and stalls in the market and checked availability of vegetables and fruits.

The DC directed the market committee for regular monitoring of the auction process to discourage unfair increase in wholesale prices. He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control hike in the rate of daily-use items.

The DC discussed market situation and problems with shopkeepers and promised to resolve all issues in the shortest possible time.