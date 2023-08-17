Open Menu

DC Inspects Fruit, Vegetables Market

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DC inspects fruit, vegetables market

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr Noor Muhammad Awan visited fruit and vegetables market in city on Thursday.

He inspected the auction process of vegetables. He went to different sheds and stalls in the market and checked availability of vegetables and fruits.

The DC directed the market committee for regular monitoring of the auction process to discourage unfair increase in wholesale prices. He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control hike in the rate of daily-use items.

The DC discussed market situation and problems with shopkeepers and promised to resolve all issues in the shortest possible time.

Related Topics

Bhakkar Market All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting expert ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting experts within training programme of ..

35 minutes ago
 Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Mi ..

Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Middle East at &#039;Belt and Ro ..

35 minutes ago
 Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

41 minutes ago
 Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New Yor ..

Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New York Warriors in the USA’s Firs ..

51 minutes ago
 Another woman arrested over charges of torturing t ..

Another woman arrested over charges of torturing teenage maid

1 hour ago
 UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic ..

UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic year with the highest academic ..

2 hours ago
Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached ..

Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED1.4 billion in July 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 bill ..

Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 billion in July 2023

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

3 hours ago
 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

3 hours ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan