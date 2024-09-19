Open Menu

DC Inspects General Hospital:

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

DC inspects General Hospital:

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya conducted a detailed inspection of the General hospital on Thursday.

During the visit, he thoroughly examined various departments including the OPD, nursery, medical ward, and ICU.

The DC interacted with patients to inquire about their health and any issues they might be facing.

He instructed the hospital administration to provide all necessary medical facilities to patients in line with the government's vision and to improve the overall cleanliness of the hospital.

The hospital administration apprised the Deputy Commissioner of the challenges faced by the hospital, to which the Deputy Commissioner assured that he would bring these issues to the notice of higher authorities and work towards their timely resolution.

CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Rafique Khan, DHO Dr. Kashif, and District Manager PHEFC Umar Farooq were also accompanying him,said a spokesperson.

Related Topics

Resolution Visit Mianwali All Government

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

18 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

18 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

19 hours ago
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

19 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

19 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

20 hours ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

1 day ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

1 day ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan