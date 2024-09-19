DC Inspects General Hospital:
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya conducted a detailed inspection of the General hospital on Thursday.
During the visit, he thoroughly examined various departments including the OPD, nursery, medical ward, and ICU.
The DC interacted with patients to inquire about their health and any issues they might be facing.
He instructed the hospital administration to provide all necessary medical facilities to patients in line with the government's vision and to improve the overall cleanliness of the hospital.
The hospital administration apprised the Deputy Commissioner of the challenges faced by the hospital, to which the Deputy Commissioner assured that he would bring these issues to the notice of higher authorities and work towards their timely resolution.
CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Rafique Khan, DHO Dr. Kashif, and District Manager PHEFC Umar Farooq were also accompanying him,said a spokesperson.
