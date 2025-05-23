Open Menu

DC Inspects Girls’ School

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DC inspects girls’ school

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited Government Girls High School Mehmoodabad to review academic activities, available facilities, and student welfare measures.

He was accompanied by officers from the education department and relevant staff. During the visit, the DC inspected classrooms, library, computer lab, staff room, and washrooms. He appreciated the upkeep of the school lawn and plantation and directed further improvements in cleanliness.The DC interacted with students regarding their studies, course content, and issues faced, lauding their enthusiasm.

He also reviewed attendance records and teaching standards, urging teachers to enhance student performance through dedicated efforts. He assured that steps would be taken to improve the school’s boundary wall, security, and basic infrastructure. He reaffirmed that the promotion of girls’ education is a government priority and emphasized the district administration’s commitment to ensuring a conducive learning environment.

Recent Stories

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

30 minutes ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

2 hours ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

2 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

3 hours ago
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

3 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

3 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan