DC inspects girls’ school

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited Government Girls High School Mehmoodabad to review academic activities, available facilities, and student welfare measures.

He was accompanied by officers from the education department and relevant staff. During the visit, the DC inspected classrooms, library, computer lab, staff room, and washrooms. He appreciated the upkeep of the school lawn and plantation and directed further improvements in cleanliness.The DC interacted with students regarding their studies, course content, and issues faced, lauding their enthusiasm.

He also reviewed attendance records and teaching standards, urging teachers to enhance student performance through dedicated efforts. He assured that steps would be taken to improve the school’s boundary wall, security, and basic infrastructure. He reaffirmed that the promotion of girls’ education is a government priority and emphasized the district administration’s commitment to ensuring a conducive learning environment.