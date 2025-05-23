DC Inspects Girls’ School
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk visited Government Girls High School Mehmoodabad to review academic activities, available facilities, and student welfare measures.
He was accompanied by officers from the education department and relevant staff. During the visit, the DC inspected classrooms, library, computer lab, staff room, and washrooms. He appreciated the upkeep of the school lawn and plantation and directed further improvements in cleanliness.The DC interacted with students regarding their studies, course content, and issues faced, lauding their enthusiasm.
He also reviewed attendance records and teaching standards, urging teachers to enhance student performance through dedicated efforts. He assured that steps would be taken to improve the school’s boundary wall, security, and basic infrastructure. He reaffirmed that the promotion of girls’ education is a government priority and emphasized the district administration’s commitment to ensuring a conducive learning environment.
Recent Stories
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha police school signs agreement4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsperson urges women to speak up against harassment, promises justice4 minutes ago
-
Over 385,000 children to be administered polio drops in Lodhran4 minutes ago
-
IHC Judges’ Transfer & Seniority Case: SC to continue hearing on May 264 minutes ago
-
Seminary registration intensified4 minutes ago
-
Indian designs to destabilize Balochistan through proxies will never succeed: Tarar4 minutes ago
-
DC inspects girls’ school4 minutes ago
-
UoS launches centre of excellence for citrus to boost exports4 minutes ago
-
Convocation ceremony of 54th PN staff course held at Pakistan navy war college14 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive to be launched from 26th14 minutes ago
-
One dies, two injured in mosque wall collapse14 minutes ago
-
DC Dera vows zero tolerance for negligence in anti-polio campaign24 minutes ago