Open Menu

DC Inspects Govt College Kohat For Election Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

DC inspects Govt College Kohat for election activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir Saturday visited the Government College Kohat along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Madam Reena Suhrawardy, Election Commissioner and officers of other relevant departments were also present.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir reviewed security, installation of CCTV cameras, parking, distribution of election materials, collection point of election results, district control room and other arrangements during the General Election.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir issued instructions to the concerned authorities to perform their duties diligently regarding the general election to ensure a transparent election and full implementation of the code of conduct.

APP/arq/ijz

Related Topics

Election Kohat Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

37 minutes ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

47 minutes ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

54 minutes ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 hour ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

2 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

2 hours ago
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

4 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

5 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

6 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

6 hours ago
 Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan