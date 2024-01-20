DC Inspects Govt College Kohat For Election Activities
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir Saturday visited the Government College Kohat along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Madam Reena Suhrawardy, Election Commissioner and officers of other relevant departments were also present.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir reviewed security, installation of CCTV cameras, parking, distribution of election materials, collection point of election results, district control room and other arrangements during the General Election.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir issued instructions to the concerned authorities to perform their duties diligently regarding the general election to ensure a transparent election and full implementation of the code of conduct.
APP/arq/ijz
