DC inspects Govt Nazareth Girls Collage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi visited Government Nazareth Girls College on Wednesday.

DC inspected various parts of the college and directed the college administrators that cleanliness and the academic process should be processed in a smooth manner.

The principal of the College gave a detailed briefing about the College administration, while the Deputy Commissioner directed the principal that the administration has to work hard to provide qualitative education to the students and strict action may be taken against the absent teachers so that the education process could not be affected negatively.