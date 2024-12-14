DC inspects greenbelts and tree plantation project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited tehsil Sambrial and inspected the ongoing work for restoration of green belts and tree plantation at Sambrial-Daska Road.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ghulam Fatima was also present. The DC said to deal with severe climate change, maximum tree plantation was required.

He said civil society should be involved to plant trees in their homes, neighborhoods and areas and also protect them.

Deputy Commissioner said that large-sized saplings should be planted in green belts so that they can grow quickly.

He said that trees are the gift of nature and planting trees is also a religious duty of all of us.

Later, the DC inspected the work on the under-construction project of the University of Engineering and Emerging Technology.