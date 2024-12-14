Open Menu

DC Inspects Greenbelts And Tree Plantation Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 09:40 PM

DC inspects greenbelts and tree plantation project

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited tehsil Sambrial and inspected the ongoing work for restoration of green belts and tree plantation at Sambrial-Daska Road.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ghulam Fatima was also present. The DC said to deal with severe climate change, maximum tree plantation was required.

He said civil society should be involved to plant trees in their homes, neighborhoods and areas and also protect them.

Deputy Commissioner said that large-sized saplings should be planted in green belts so that they can grow quickly.

He said that trees are the gift of nature and planting trees is also a religious duty of all of us.

Later, the DC inspected the work on the under-construction project of the University of Engineering and Emerging Technology.

Related Topics

Technology Civil Society Road Sialkot Sambrial All

Recent Stories

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

3 hours ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

5 hours ago
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

5 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

8 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

9 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

10 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan