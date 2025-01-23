DC inspects H-8 graveyard, orders upgradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon along with senior officials of the district administration on Thursday visited the Sector H-8 graveyard to assess its condition and oversee ongoing cleanliness efforts, pledging to enhance facilities and protect the historic site.

During the visit, Director DMA Sania Hameed and AC Industrial Area Batool Batool accompanied by the DC.

On the occasion, members of the Graveyard Committee briefed the DC on the current state of the graveyard.

The DC inspected the cleanliness drive at the graveyard and instructed the authorities to trim unnecessary bushes to maintain the site's appearance.

The DC also emphasized the need to protect the graves and ensure the graveyard's safety.

Giving the briefing, thegraveyard committee assured the DC that steps are being taken to safeguard the historic graveyard. The DC instructed the authorities to contact the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to upgrade the funeral home within the graveyard.

The visit aimed to identify areas requiring improvement and ensure the graveyard's maintenance.