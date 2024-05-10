Open Menu

DC Inspects Health Centres, Schools In Pasrur Tehsil

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 06:27 PM

DC inspects health centres, schools in Pasrur tehsil

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain inspected primary health centres, schools, bus stand and revenue offices during his visit to Pasrur tehsil, here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain inspected primary health centres, schools, bus stand and revenue offices during his visit to Pasrur tehsil, here on Friday.

During his visit to Primary Health Centre Banbajwa, he checked the attendance of basic health unit (BHU) staff and inquired about the medical facilities and free medicines being provided to citizens at the BHU.

DC Muhammad Zulqarnain also inspected the medicines and records kept in the BHU pharmacy.

He instructed the medical officer and medical staff to treat citizens coming for treatment with kindness and ensure provision of the best medical facilities to them.

Later, the DC also visited Government High School Banbajwa and inspected various classrooms, science lab and book bank. He urged teachers to give special attention to children along with curriculum education so that they could become useful citizens and play their role in development of the country and the nation.

The deputy commissioner, along with Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Qamar Munj, also visited General Bus Stand Pasrur and made a detailed assessment of the situation and issued instructions to the authorities concerned for improvement.

Related Topics

Education Visit Bank Sialkot Pasrur Government Best

Recent Stories

Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: ..

Inflation in Punjab reduces from 37 to 17 percent: Azma Bukhari

26 minutes ago
 KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budge ..

KP assembly passes over Rs1360.37bln surplus budget for eight months of FY 2023- ..

26 minutes ago
 Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends compl ..

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah commends completion of training program for ..

26 minutes ago
 Bulk stock of physician samples seized

Bulk stock of physician samples seized

26 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

Islamabad Police arrest 6 proclaimed offenders

26 minutes ago
 RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

RPO listens to 125 appeals of 300 police officers

26 minutes ago
Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat ..

Meezan Bank, Roche Pakistan join forces to combat breast cancer

39 minutes ago
 Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG ..

Dy Chairman Senate attends flower exhibition at FG Public School

30 minutes ago
 KP Assembly session postponed till May 13

KP Assembly session postponed till May 13

30 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flowe ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan attends flower exhibition at FG Public Scho ..

26 minutes ago
 Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

Tamasha to livestream ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024

39 minutes ago
 DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to addre ..

DIG Operations holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to address grievances of citizens

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan