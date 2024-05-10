DC Inspects Health Centres, Schools In Pasrur Tehsil
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 06:27 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain inspected primary health centres, schools, bus stand and revenue offices during his visit to Pasrur tehsil, here on Friday.
During his visit to Primary Health Centre Banbajwa, he checked the attendance of basic health unit (BHU) staff and inquired about the medical facilities and free medicines being provided to citizens at the BHU.
DC Muhammad Zulqarnain also inspected the medicines and records kept in the BHU pharmacy.
He instructed the medical officer and medical staff to treat citizens coming for treatment with kindness and ensure provision of the best medical facilities to them.
Later, the DC also visited Government High School Banbajwa and inspected various classrooms, science lab and book bank. He urged teachers to give special attention to children along with curriculum education so that they could become useful citizens and play their role in development of the country and the nation.
The deputy commissioner, along with Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Qamar Munj, also visited General Bus Stand Pasrur and made a detailed assessment of the situation and issued instructions to the authorities concerned for improvement.
