DC Inspects Health Facilities At Civil Hospital Gandawa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:32 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Dr Sharjeel Noor on Thursday visited Civil Hospital Gandawa and inspected the attendance register of doctors besides checking the records of medicines and provision of medical facilities to the public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Dr Sharjeel Noor on Thursday visited Civil Hospital Gandawa and inspected the attendance register of doctors besides checking the records of medicines and provision of medical facilities to the public.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Rukhsana Magsi also gave a detailed briefing on the medical facilities provided by the Health Department to the patients and informed that 263 staff had given first dose of COVID-19.

Dr Sharjeel Noor said the government was making every effort to provide basic health facilities to the people at their door steps saying all departments of the civil hospital would be made functional so that people from remote areas could be provided best medical facilities.

He said the first priority of the government was to give healthcare facilities to the poor people especially in the government hospitals.

No negligence would be tolerated in that regard so that confidence of the people in government institutions could be restored , he added.

