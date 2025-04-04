DC inspects healthcare facilities at DHQ, Tehsil hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Lubna Nazir paid a visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Tehsil hospital to assess healthcare facilities, administrative affairs, and the availability of medicines.

During the visit, she thoroughly reviewed provision of medical treatment in various wards.

Dr Lubna also visited the Physiotherapy Department at DHQ Lodhran and inquired about the facilities being provided to patients. She personally interacted with patients undergoing treatment and their attendants, seeking feedback on the healthcare services available at the hospitals. She said that ensuring quality medical care for people was top priority.

She issued directions for further improvements in hospital services, ensuring better healthcare facilities for the public.

Medical Superintendent Dr Aurangzeb Malik accompanied the DC during the visit. Dr Lubna also inspected the duty roster to verify the attendance of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff. Additionally, she assessed cleanliness, administrative matters, and the hospital's revamped infrastructure under an ongoing development project.

During her visit, the deputy commissioner reviewed the quality of the completed development work at DHQ Lodhran and directed the authorities to expedite the remaining construction projects to ensure timely completion.