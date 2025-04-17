Open Menu

DC Inspects Heatwave Relief Camps In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM

DC inspects heatwave relief camps in district

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir conducted an inspection of heatwave relief

camps here on Thursday, visiting the facility set up at Ghousia Chowk.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Irum Shehzadi, Dr Nazir reviewed

arrangements made to protect citizens from the heatwave.

Speaking to the media, the DC stated that heatwave relief camps had been established in

the district which were equipped with cold drinking water, basic medical aid, essential medicines,

fans, and trained rescue staff.

Medical teams from the District Health Authority Lodhran are also deployed at the sites to

manage any emergency situations.

The camps had been set up at Ghosia Chowk, Jalalpur Mor, and the Rescue Office. In Kahror Pakka, camps are operational at Bukhari Chowk, Mailsi Chowk, and the local Rescue Office. Meanwhile, Dunyapur city hosts relief camps at Kazmi Chowk and Dokota Chowk.

Dr Nazir further informed that heatwave response counters had also been established at the District Headquarters hospital, Tehsil Level hospital, THQ hospital Kahror Pacca, and THQ hospital Dunyapur.

Additionally, all 48 Basic Health Units and four Rural Health Centers across the district were operating dedicated heatwave relief counters.

Recent Stories

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedan ..

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina

54 minutes ago
 UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, ..

UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security

55 minutes ago
 Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Gir ..

Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo

55 minutes ago
 ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year In ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord ..

Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education

2 hours ago
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss st ..

Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation

2 hours ago
 Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for har ..

Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Eva ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

3 hours ago
 Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan