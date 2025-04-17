DC inspects heatwave relief camps in district

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir conducted an inspection of heatwave relief

camps here on Thursday, visiting the facility set up at Ghousia Chowk.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Irum Shehzadi, Dr Nazir reviewed

arrangements made to protect citizens from the heatwave.

Speaking to the media, the DC stated that heatwave relief camps had been established in

the district which were equipped with cold drinking water, basic medical aid, essential medicines,

fans, and trained rescue staff.

Medical teams from the District Health Authority Lodhran are also deployed at the sites to

manage any emergency situations.

The camps had been set up at Ghosia Chowk, Jalalpur Mor, and the Rescue Office. In Kahror Pakka, camps are operational at Bukhari Chowk, Mailsi Chowk, and the local Rescue Office. Meanwhile, Dunyapur city hosts relief camps at Kazmi Chowk and Dokota Chowk.

Dr Nazir further informed that heatwave response counters had also been established at the District Headquarters hospital, Tehsil Level hospital, THQ hospital Kahror Pacca, and THQ hospital Dunyapur.

Additionally, all 48 Basic Health Units and four Rural Health Centers across the district were operating dedicated heatwave relief counters.