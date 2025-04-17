DC Inspects Heatwave Relief Camps In District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir conducted an inspection of heatwave relief
camps here on Thursday, visiting the facility set up at Ghousia Chowk.
Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Irum Shehzadi, Dr Nazir reviewed
arrangements made to protect citizens from the heatwave.
Speaking to the media, the DC stated that heatwave relief camps had been established in
the district which were equipped with cold drinking water, basic medical aid, essential medicines,
fans, and trained rescue staff.
Medical teams from the District Health Authority Lodhran are also deployed at the sites to
manage any emergency situations.
The camps had been set up at Ghosia Chowk, Jalalpur Mor, and the Rescue Office. In Kahror Pakka, camps are operational at Bukhari Chowk, Mailsi Chowk, and the local Rescue Office. Meanwhile, Dunyapur city hosts relief camps at Kazmi Chowk and Dokota Chowk.
Dr Nazir further informed that heatwave response counters had also been established at the District Headquarters hospital, Tehsil Level hospital, THQ hospital Kahror Pacca, and THQ hospital Dunyapur.
Additionally, all 48 Basic Health Units and four Rural Health Centers across the district were operating dedicated heatwave relief counters.
Recent Stories
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina
UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security
Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo
ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..
Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation
Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects heatwave relief camps in district6 minutes ago
-
PWDs can vote. Stand in election: DEC15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest wanted criminals in operation15 minutes ago
-
Legal victory for Fehmida Bibi: Property Rights restored through FOSPAH15 minutes ago
-
Namak Mandi: A foodies dreamland serving inimitable Lamb Karahi, BBQ Tikka attract tourists15 minutes ago
-
HMC's security guard suspended for taking bribe15 minutes ago
-
Gov’t channels fuel savings into Balochistan’s uplift: Ali Pervaiz Malik15 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah inaugurates furniture store in Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
12 Touts arrested outside Excise Department46 minutes ago
-
Railways takes stringent measures to improve hygiene standards at major stations55 minutes ago
-
Over 10.6 mln children to be vaccinated across Sindh in polio campaign from April 2155 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of intense heatwaves, wildfires, cyclones in summer forecast55 minutes ago