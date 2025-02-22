Open Menu

DC Inspects Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DC inspects hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and Special education Center.

He checked the attendance of officers and staff and reviewed the facilities provided to patients in the hospital and visited the patients undergoing treatment.

He also visited the city along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Usman Ghani and inspected the progress of ongoing development projects and the overall situation of cleanliness.

He directed the Administrator Municipal Corporation to further improve cleanliness and other municipal services in the city.

He said that attention should be paid to manhole covers in Daska and it should be ensured that no manhole is left uncovered.

Recent Stories

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; lates ..

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall  

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

42 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

2 hours ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

4 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric ..

Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..

16 hours ago
 ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme ..

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..

16 hours ago
 NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low ..

NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..

16 hours ago
 SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secur ..

SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport

16 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan