DC Inspects Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and Special education Center.
He checked the attendance of officers and staff and reviewed the facilities provided to patients in the hospital and visited the patients undergoing treatment.
He also visited the city along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Usman Ghani and inspected the progress of ongoing development projects and the overall situation of cleanliness.
He directed the Administrator Municipal Corporation to further improve cleanliness and other municipal services in the city.
He said that attention should be paid to manhole covers in Daska and it should be ensured that no manhole is left uncovered.
