DC Inspects Hospital

Published April 28, 2025

DC inspects hospital

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali paid a surprise visit to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH). On complaints of patients and their attendants for not properly attending patients, she ordered issuance of explanation notices to four doctors

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali paid a surprise visit to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH). On complaints of patients and their attendants for not properly attending patients, she ordered issuance of explanation notices to four doctors.

The DC inspected medical wards, emergency, pediatrics, and gynecology wards. She also examined the stock of medicines and the blood collection center.

She inquired from the patients and their attendants about the available facilities and issued immediate orders to address their complaints.

Saba Asghar Ali said that negligence of duty will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and it is mandatory for all doctors and paramedical staff to arrive at their duties on time, as patients wait for them. She instructed that the list of available medicines and the duty roster should be clearly displayed and prominently posted for the convenience of patients.

