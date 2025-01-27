DC inspects hospital, schools

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the Basic Health Unit Jamal Channar and inspected the ongoing construction work related to the revamping of the health facility.

He instructed the relevant officials to ensure that the development work is completed on time and to high standards. The CEO of Health was also present. The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the medical facilities provided at the Basic Health Unit and inspected the stock of medicines. He also assessed the training activities related to the ongoing polio vaccination campaign at the health center. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner visited the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic and evaluated the available medical facilities.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the Boys High school in Union Council Tibbi Izzat Ahmadpur East and the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Center and Boys High School at Noorpur Nooranga. He directed that all matters of the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Center be carried out efficiently. He emphasized that the relevant officials and staff should perform their duties diligently and that legal action should be taken against employees who show negligence in the performance of their responsibilities.