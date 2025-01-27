Open Menu

DC Inspects Hospital, Schools

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DC inspects hospital, schools

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the Basic Health Unit Jamal Channar and inspected the ongoing construction work related to the revamping of the health facility.

He instructed the relevant officials to ensure that the development work is completed on time and to high standards. The CEO of Health was also present. The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the medical facilities provided at the Basic Health Unit and inspected the stock of medicines. He also assessed the training activities related to the ongoing polio vaccination campaign at the health center. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner visited the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic and evaluated the available medical facilities.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited the Boys High school in Union Council Tibbi Izzat Ahmadpur East and the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Center and Boys High School at Noorpur Nooranga. He directed that all matters of the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Center be carried out efficiently. He emphasized that the relevant officials and staff should perform their duties diligently and that legal action should be taken against employees who show negligence in the performance of their responsibilities.

Recent Stories

Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultur ..

Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity

10 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

25 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 bill ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone

55 minutes ago
 Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contr ..

Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay

55 minutes ago
 Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as mo ..

Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..

55 minutes ago
vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Fle ..

Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise

1 hour ago
 vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking Abou ..

Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About

1 hour ago
 The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

1 hour ago
 AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through ..

AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall

2 hours ago
 Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ vic ..

Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri

2 hours ago
 ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan