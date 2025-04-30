Open Menu

DC Inspects Hospitals, Reviews Health Services

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk visited Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Hospital Kunjah and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kharian to inspect healthcare services, cleanliness, and administrative arrangements.

The DC was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Dr. Saqib Munir, medical superintendents, and other concerned officials.

He inspected various departments, including the emergency ward, outpatient department (OPD), pharmacy, laboratory, and general wards.During his visits, the DC interacted with patients and their attendants to assess the quality of medical care.

Most respondents expressed satisfaction, though some highlighted areas needing improvement.He directed hospital management to ensure timely provision of quality healthcare, maintain cleanliness, and address public complaints promptly.

DC Virk said, The Punjab government is fully committed to improving healthcare services at the district level to ensure better medical facilities for the public.He added that regular inspections would continue to monitor service delivery and enhance accountability in the health sector.

