DC Inspects Implementation Of Ban On Bathing In River Panjkora

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Iftikhar Ahmad here Tuesday visited River Panjkora to inspect the implementation of the ban imposed by the district administration on bathing

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Iftikhar Ahmad here Tuesday visited River Panjkora to inspect the implementation of the ban imposed by the district administration on bathing.

He said that a ban has been imposed on bathing in River Panjkora under section 144 and was aimed to save precious lives that fall prey to gushing water in flood season.

He also urged tourists and locals to follow the directives of the district administration for their own safety. He also directed strict action against those guilty of violating the ban.

