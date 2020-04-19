DC inspects implementation of section 144

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali reviewed implementation of section-144 CrPC and check pillion-riding on various roads here on Sunday.

He caught many violators and handed them over to police. He said that strict policy would be adopted for implementation of section 144.

He also issued warning to drivers of private vehicles who were found carrying more than two passengers.

He checked traffic at Pratab Nagar on Jhang Road, Imam Bargah Chowk Kotwali Road and other highways.

He also warned to those who did not wear face masks during traveling and said that the district administration had put all its resources to save people from coronavirus. However, public cooperation is imperative to defeat the virus, so they should remain stay at their homes and adopt all precautionary measures, he added.

ADCF Asma Ejaz Cheema and AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari accompained the DC.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari also reviewed implementation on lockdown at Sitiana Road and get closed some shops of garments, embroidery and shoes which were dealing customers by downing their shutters.

He also arrested 20 people and handed them over to police.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City also arrested 8 people over violating of section 144 CrPC on different roads and markets and 4 cases were registered against them.

He also took action against some motorcyclists for violating pillion-riding ban and locked them behind bars.