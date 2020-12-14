UrduPoint.com
DC Inspects Implementation Of SOPs In Cantt Prison

Deputy Commissioner,Mir Reza Ozgen on Mayday visited Cantt jail to inspect implementation of Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government to check spread of infection

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner,Mir Reza Ozgen on Mayday visited Cantt jail to inspect implementation of Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government to check spread of infection.

The jail officials briefed him on the various steps taken in the light of government's directives to implement code of conduct for the safety of inmates in second wave of Coronavirus.

They also give briefing on measures taken for the welfare of the inmates and over all security situation in the prison.

Deputy Commissioner after visiting barracks expressed his satisfaction over the SOPs and protocols formulated for safety of prisoners against pandemic.

He also inspected hygenic condition in jail and directed that cleanliness in barracks and kitchens be given top priorityDeputy Commissioner assured full cooperation of district administration in resolving various issues of the jail.

