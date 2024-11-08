Open Menu

DC Inspects Key Offices To Improve Public Service Delivery

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaaullah Khan Friday conducted a comprehensive visit to several offices in the district, including the New Tehsil Building, Tehsildar Office, Service Delivery Center, Domicile Branch, Registrar Office, and Land Acquisition Branch.

The visit aimed to enhance service delivery in line with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public agenda, focusing on good governance and people-friendly initiatives.

The Deputy Commissioner’s inspection emphasized improving citizen services, particularly through the computerization of land records and the streamlining of revenue services.

During the visit, he personally reviewed the functioning of the Service Delivery Center, Domicile Branch, and Registrar Office, and provided directives to the concerned officers to address existing issues and ensure better service delivery for the public.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zarak Yar Khan Toro, Additional Assistant Commissioners Shamimullah and Arshad Mahmood, Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center Farukh Masood, along with other senior officials, accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the visit.

