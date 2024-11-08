DC Inspects Key Offices To Improve Public Service Delivery
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaaullah Khan Friday conducted a comprehensive visit to several offices in the district, including the New Tehsil Building, Tehsildar Office, Service Delivery Center, Domicile Branch, Registrar Office, and Land Acquisition Branch.
The visit aimed to enhance service delivery in line with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public agenda, focusing on good governance and people-friendly initiatives.
The Deputy Commissioner’s inspection emphasized improving citizen services, particularly through the computerization of land records and the streamlining of revenue services.
During the visit, he personally reviewed the functioning of the Service Delivery Center, Domicile Branch, and Registrar Office, and provided directives to the concerned officers to address existing issues and ensure better service delivery for the public.
Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zarak Yar Khan Toro, Additional Assistant Commissioners Shamimullah and Arshad Mahmood, Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center Farukh Masood, along with other senior officials, accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the visit.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting
Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Romina Alam emphasizes vital role of collective action to tackle climate change53 seconds ago
-
650-litre adulterated milk discarded1 minute ago
-
Price control measures implemented for essential commodities in district Abbottabad11 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK51 minutes ago
-
Rice exporters' delegation calls on Governor Punjab10 hours ago
-
Governor asks Punjab govt to support agri sector11 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Kashmir Committee delegation meets AJK PM11 hours ago
-
Meeting decides to implement notified rates of ordinary sand11 hours ago
-
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion12 hours ago
-
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at global stage in Baku12 hours ago
-
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting12 hours ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP12 hours ago