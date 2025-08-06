DC inspects Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in Lal Sohanra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic Lal Sohanra.

He thoroughly inspected the hospital's emergency, outdoor, pharmacy, and other wards.

The DC checked the medical facilities provided to patients, the availability of medicines, and the cleanliness arrangements. He inquired from the patients and their attendants about the treatment and facilities.

DC Dr Farhan Farooq stated that providing quality and timely medical facilities to the public, according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, is the government's top priority. He directed the hospital administration to ensure cleanliness, availability of medicines, and staff attendance, and to adopt a friendly and professional attitude towards patients.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar and District Health Officer Preventive Services were also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq said that the Punjab government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, is taking revolutionary steps in the health sector, and providing quality treatment to patients in hospitals is the top priority of the Punjab government. Later, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur also inspected the Basic Health Center Dera Bakha.