DC inspects Maulana Muhammad Ishaq Public Library, NBF

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday visited the Maulana Muhammad Ishaq Public Library and the National Book Foundation (NBF).

During visit, he engaged with students and assessed the available facilities.

He issued clear directives to the library administration to enhance amenities, including clean drinking water, improved study environment, ensuring the cleanliness of washrooms, and addressing other facility-related needs.

Deputy Commissioner Iqbal stressed the importance of ensuring that all possible facilities are available for readers, proper maintenance of books, effective library management, and fostering reading habits.