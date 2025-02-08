Open Menu

DC Inspects Medical Facilities At BHU

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 12:20 AM

DC inspects medical facilities at BHU

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The district administration of Khanewal has adopted a zero-tolerance policy regarding service delivery in government hospitals, ensuring better healthcare facilities for citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman has placed a strong emphasis on improving Basic Health Units (BHUs) in rural areas to enhance medical services at the grassroots level.

As part of her efforts, DC Salma Suleman paid a surprise visit to BHU 106/10-R in Jahanian’s suburban area. During the inspection, she checked the attendance of doctors and staff, availability of medicines, and overall service quality.

She also interacted with patients to inquire about the attitude of medical staff and the availability of essential facilities. Patients shared their experiences, and the DC directed immediate action on any reported shortcomings.

Accompanied by Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman, DC Salma Suleman also inspected the ongoing up-gradation work at the BHU to ensure timely completion and adherence to quality standards.

The Khanewal administration remains committed to strengthening healthcare services, ensuring that government hospitals and BHUs provide efficient, accessible, and high-quality medical care to the public.

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of E ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..

41 minutes ago
 ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countrie ..

ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court

41 minutes ago
 Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach A ..

Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final

1 hour ago
 Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in se ..

Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test

1 hour ago
 UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

1 hour ago
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu ..

Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volt ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

1 hour ago
 2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo ..

2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo street, hits bus

2 hours ago
 Agent involved in human trafficking held

Agent involved in human trafficking held

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium

2 hours ago
 Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing s ..

Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan