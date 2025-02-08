DC inspects medical facilities at BHU

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The district administration of Khanewal has adopted a zero-tolerance policy regarding service delivery in government hospitals, ensuring better healthcare facilities for citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman has placed a strong emphasis on improving Basic Health Units (BHUs) in rural areas to enhance medical services at the grassroots level.

As part of her efforts, DC Salma Suleman paid a surprise visit to BHU 106/10-R in Jahanian’s suburban area. During the inspection, she checked the attendance of doctors and staff, availability of medicines, and overall service quality.

She also interacted with patients to inquire about the attitude of medical staff and the availability of essential facilities. Patients shared their experiences, and the DC directed immediate action on any reported shortcomings.

Accompanied by Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman, DC Salma Suleman also inspected the ongoing up-gradation work at the BHU to ensure timely completion and adherence to quality standards.

The Khanewal administration remains committed to strengthening healthcare services, ensuring that government hospitals and BHUs provide efficient, accessible, and high-quality medical care to the public.