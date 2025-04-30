DC Inspects Medical Facilities At BVH
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here on Wednesday.
He went to the Outpatient Department (OPD) and the Emergency Department of BVH and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients.
The deputy commissioner visited patients and inquired about the treatment facilities being provided.
The BVH medical superintendent (MS) accompanied him. The DC inspected the availability of medicines, other medical facilities, and the cleanliness situation in the OPD and Emergency Department.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inspects medical facilities at BVH6 minutes ago
-
Indian baseless allegations exposed: Azma Bukhari6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects examination centre6 minutes ago
-
Saif-ul-Muluk reopens for tourists after six months6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects campaign under Suthra Punjab initiative6 minutes ago
-
408 illegal structures removed, 77 properties sealed6 minutes ago
-
Murree Road adorned with colourful flowers: PHA6 minutes ago
-
Two-Day DFDI forum concludes with pledge to position Pakistan as regional leader in technology6 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman assures accelerated development work in Sector I-1216 minutes ago
-
SACM visits special education centre of excellence16 minutes ago
-
AJK President Sultan called upon Kashmiri diaspora to expose Indian fanatic war hysteria26 minutes ago
-
NIPA delegation visits FDA26 minutes ago