DC Inspects Medical Facilities At BVH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DC inspects medical facilities at BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here on Wednesday.

He went to the Outpatient Department (OPD) and the Emergency Department of BVH and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients.

The deputy commissioner visited patients and inquired about the treatment facilities being provided.

The BVH medical superintendent (MS) accompanied him. The DC inspected the availability of medicines, other medical facilities, and the cleanliness situation in the OPD and Emergency Department.

