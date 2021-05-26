UrduPoint.com
DC Inspects Mock Exercise

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Wednesday inspected a mock exercise on the river Jhelum near Shahpur

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir on Wednesday inspected a mock exercise on the river Jhelum near Shahpur. The exercise was jointly arranged by Rescue 1122,civil defence and other departments.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the departments to complete arrangements in advance to deal with possible flood situation.

She said the purpose of the exercises was to check equipments used in flood operation and to improve communication between the departments.

Later, the DC also inspected the Assistant Commissioner's Office tehsil Shahpur.

