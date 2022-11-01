DC inspects newly constructed ICU at district headquarters hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday visited District Headquarters Hospital Kaihal and inspected Out Patient Department (OPD), the newly constructed Intensive Care Unit (ICU/HDU) to assess the provision of healthcare facilities to the citizens.

He inspected various rooms in the OPD, met the doctors, inquired about the well-being of the patients and gave instructions to the hospital administration Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Benazir Hospital regarding better medical facilities, cleanliness and supply of medicines to the patients in the hospital.

The DC also visited the newly constructed ICC/HDU and reviewed the facilities and services available in the unit, he issued instructions regarding improving the ICU services, adding the provision of better health services and facilities to the patients should be ensured.

During the visit the DC was informed that a 20-bed unit has been established in the ICU for males and females where the best medical facilities were being provided to the patients.

He encouraged the hospital management to provide professional services, issued instructions on measures to protect human lives and expressed hope that the hospital management would improve the services and ensure the best facilities for the patients.

On the occasion, DMO, IMU Syed Sahib Shah, DMS DHQ and other staff officers were present.