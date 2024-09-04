DC inspects newly-constructed office of AC Saddar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected the newly-constructed office of Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar and the e-Registration Centre in Bahawalpur.

Superintending Engineer Buildings Anwar Adil and Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad accompanied him. The DC said there would be no compromise on quality of development work. He urged the Buildings Department officials to expedite the pace of development project.

Later, DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School and Government Sadiq Girls High School.

He reviewed the teaching at the schools. He inspected the science and computer labs. He observed the cleanliness and tree plantation efforts at the schools and examined the plants in the Miyawaki forest established on the school premises.

Meanwhile, the DC assessed the medical facilities being provided at the Clinic on Wheels, established in Jafri Town. He inquired with patients about the availability of medicines and medical treatment facilities. The deputy commissioner also inspected the cleanliness efforts in the surrounding areas and streets. He instructed the relevant officials to improve the cleanliness further.