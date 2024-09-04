DC Inspects Newly-constructed Office Of AC Saddar
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inspected the newly-constructed office of Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar and the e-Registration Centre in Bahawalpur.
Superintending Engineer Buildings Anwar Adil and Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad accompanied him. The DC said there would be no compromise on quality of development work. He urged the Buildings Department officials to expedite the pace of development project.
Later, DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School and Government Sadiq Girls High School.
He reviewed the teaching at the schools. He inspected the science and computer labs. He observed the cleanliness and tree plantation efforts at the schools and examined the plants in the Miyawaki forest established on the school premises.
Meanwhile, the DC assessed the medical facilities being provided at the Clinic on Wheels, established in Jafri Town. He inquired with patients about the availability of medicines and medical treatment facilities. The deputy commissioner also inspected the cleanliness efforts in the surrounding areas and streets. He instructed the relevant officials to improve the cleanliness further.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JUI chief urges immediate action to address security issues in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 minute ago
-
ANF arrests drug dealer supplying drugs in educational institutions1 minute ago
-
Omar urges examining issues leading to Akhtar Mengal’s resignation from NA1 minute ago
-
DC reviews performance of literacy department1 minute ago
-
CM condoles death of Saudi princess2 minutes ago
-
KP Wildlife notifies rules to prevent illegal hunting of migratory birds11 minutes ago
-
DC Muzaffargarh stresses quality education in schools11 minutes ago
-
Seven unauthorized clinics sealed at Topi12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner discussed problems with teachers, heads of hospitals12 minutes ago
-
BISE Multan announces Inter-II results21 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates two mega projects in city21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 for responsible use of service22 minutes ago