DC inspects on-going development schemes in Nawabshah city

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind on Tuesday visited the ongoing development schemes of Nawabshah City.

He inspected ongoing pure-block work and switching over of Drainage Disposal and other schemes on the Solar system.

On the occasion XEN Public Health Engineering Department Ahsan Ali Shah and Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh accompanied DC.

The DC emphasized that the ongoing development schemes shall be completed at the earliest to facilitate the citizens.

He also stressed the standard of work adding that no negligence would be tolerated.

