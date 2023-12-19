Open Menu

DC Inspects On-going Development Schemes In Nawabshah City

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 09:36 PM

DC inspects on-going development schemes in Nawabshah city

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind on Tuesday visited the ongoing development schemes of Nawabshah City

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind on Tuesday visited the ongoing development schemes of Nawabshah City.

He inspected ongoing pure-block work and switching over of Drainage Disposal and other schemes on the Solar system.

On the occasion XEN Public Health Engineering Department Ahsan Ali Shah and Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh accompanied DC.

The DC emphasized that the ongoing development schemes shall be completed at the earliest to facilitate the citizens.

He also stressed the standard of work adding that no negligence would be tolerated.

APP/nsm-rzq

Related Topics

Nawabshah Abdul Razzaq

Recent Stories

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies ..

Pakistan exports first shipment of dried Chillies to China: Minister of Commerce ..

19 minutes ago
 LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

LESCO to complete digitisation soon: Ali Ayaz

22 minutes ago
 Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 2 ..

Six female associate professor promoted to Grade 20

22 minutes ago
 PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochi ..

PM directs to accelerate rehabilitation of Balochistan's flood-hit families, rec ..

22 minutes ago
 Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

Democratic Panel wins YDA Hyderabad election

22 minutes ago
 Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in ele ..

Paracha resigns as MD of PBM to participate in elections

17 minutes ago
Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

Pakistan's envoy to EU calls on Czech counterpart

17 minutes ago
 President urges enhanced cooperation as envoys of ..

President urges enhanced cooperation as envoys of multiple nations present diplo ..

17 minutes ago
 University student meets accidental death because ..

University student meets accidental death because of stray dog

17 minutes ago
 FBISE organizes first sports gala for special chil ..

FBISE organizes first sports gala for special children

17 minutes ago
 Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift ..

Sporting arms manufacturing unit discusses uplift of sector with KP Minister

10 minutes ago
 PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

PCJCCI suggests export of Pakistani honey

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan