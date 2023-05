(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur Shahzad Thaheem on Thursday made a surprise inspection of examination centres set up to conduct board exams of Classes X and XII.

During the visit, he took feedback from the on-duty staff.

He said that district administration would extend all possible assistance to school administrations.