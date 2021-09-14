DC inspects ongoing construction of lake at Fazal Park

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Tuesday said that the Punjab government was completing all ongoing development projects on priority to extend relief to the masses at the earliest

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Tuesday said that the Punjab government was completing all ongoing development projects on priority to extend relief to the masses at the earliest.

During his visit to the construction site of lake at Fazal Park, DC said that the lake would become best recreational spot for the citizens.

He said that government wanted to provide recreational facilities to the people to spend some quality time with their loved ones.

He directed the contractors to use best quality material saying there would be no Compromise on it.

Later, he visited DHQ Hospital to check cleanliness and availability of medical facilitiesto the patients.

Deputy Director Development Shahid Rahman was also accompanied with Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.