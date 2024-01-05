DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

Open Menu

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inspected the ongoing construction work at a park, being established at the old vegetable market site, here on Friday.

He ordered for completing work at the park before January 30 and deploying additional workforce to complete the remaining work on time. He said that there would be no compromise on construction quality. He ordered for provision of quality facilities at the park.

