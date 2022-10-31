UrduPoint.com

DC Inspects Ongoing Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Monday visited various areas of the city and reviewed the work under Clean and Green Campaign, and Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project (PICIIP).

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Deputy Director Yasir Raja and others were also present on the occasion.

The DC inspected the ongoing work on the restoration and renovation of Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park under the Clean Green Campaign and encouraged the staff on duty.

He directed the district council officers to depute a permanent staff in the park.

The jogging track should be enabled to facilitate visitors, he said.

He said that swings for children should be fixed and facilities for families should also be improved.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the ongoing development projects on Kashmir Road,Muradpur Road, Kuluwal Road, Defence Road, Khadim Ali Road under Punjab IntermediateCities Improvement Investment Project (PICIIP).

